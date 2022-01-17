Letter to the editor: America has not moved past racism

This letter concerns the opinion piece by Richard Holt titled “False Heirs of Martin Luther King” that ran on Jan. 15. Mr Holt argues that the United States has come so far in its view of racial equality that we have overdone it. Whites have now become the victims of Black racism.

The paragraph that sums this up follows: “Most Americans have moved beyond labels of class and status such as white or Black, rich or poor ...” He further argues that this astounding renunciation of divisive labeling has enraged the “left.”

I truly wonder where this man lives, but I do see that he is a member of the “Project 21” organization that is composed of conservative Trump cronies. A group devoted to divisive tactics if there ever was one.

The use of the retaliatory phrase “All Lives Matter” is a purposeful distortion of the phrase Black Lives Matter. That phrase does not say or mean that only Black Lives Matter. It does mean that white America has too long, up to this MLK birthday in fact, seen Black people’s lives as disposable and easily destroyed.

I find it reprehensible that Mr. Holt tries to tell this country that we have outgrown our racist days. We have only begun to struggle with racism’s past and present.