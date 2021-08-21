Letter to the editor: America lacks leadership

So folks, how has the government leadership been doing this year? China will be lending us more trillions. They do have expenses for their labs, bribes, hackers and spies. Democrats Rep. Eric Swalwell and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (age 88) were too dumb to realize their “contacts” were spies.

Blame should be shared by the media. Do voters know what they’re getting anymore? In the Vietnam era there were investigative reporters all over the place. News was real and unbiased.

American leadership should have known what a mess the Afghan army was. A former CIA source said the army wasn’t being paid and lacked ammo, fuel and air support. This despite the U.S. pouring $42 billion a year down that rat hole.

Americans need to quit electing rich old people and RINOs. Government needs honest working people with real economic and military experience that also know the realities of daily living. They should realize Marxist concepts shouldn’t be taught in school.

Many fear China may instigate another virus or regional war, or attack Taiwan. America needs to understand the reality!

Dennis Beavers

Cozad