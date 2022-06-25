Letter to the editor: America must heed Luttig’s testimony

Testifying before the Jan. 6 Committee on June 16 was Judge J. Michael Luttig, a giant in conservative circles and a close adviser to Vice President Mike Pence.

The following are direct quotes from Judge Luttig that America must heed.

“A stake was driven through the heart of American democracy on Jan. 6, 2021, and our democracy today is on a knife’s edge.

“The war on democracy instigated by the former president and his political party allies on Jan. 6 was … the final fateful day for the execution of a well-developed plan by the former president to overturn the 2020 presidential election at any cost, so that he could cling to power that the American people had decided to confer upon his successor, the next president of the United States instead.

“The treacherous plan was no less ambitious than to steal America’s democracy.

“No American ought to turn away from January 6, 2021, until all of America comes to grips with what befell our country that day, and we decide what we want for our democracy from this day, forward.

“Our democracy has never been tested like it was on that day and it will never be tested again as it was then if we learn the lessons of that fateful day.

“… We need to get back to work, and quickly. We need to get back to the solemn business of preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution of the United States and the United States of America.”

Muriel Clark

Sutherland