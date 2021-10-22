 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Anti-vaxxers should be willing to forgo hospital care as well
Letter to the editor: Anti-vaxxers should be willing to forgo hospital care as well

To Ruth Swoboda (letter to editor, Oct. 14),

I’ll grant you the right to refuse to be vaccinated as long as anti-vaxxers grant hospitals the right to refuse to treat people that voluntarily refuse to be vaccinated.

Too many anti-vaxxers who get COVID-19 show up at hospitals to be treated now that they’re sick. Why don’t anti-vaxxers live by their convictions? Denying the severity of the COVID epidemic, then expecting the medical experts to save them when they’re sick.

Every one of those hospital beds occupied by a sick anti-vaxxer is one less available for someone who has other life-threatening health problems.

If you’re willing to live by your beliefs, then you should be willing to die because of those beliefs.

Mitchel Rickett

Brady

