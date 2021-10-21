Letter to the editor: Apartment dwellers soon to have new smoke-free options

Victory Village on Lakeview is an apartment complex being constructed at the intersection of A Street and Lakeview Boulevard. According to manager Alisha Herndon, this will be a 10-building complex with eight apartments to each building, with a pool and fitness center. One eightplex is scheduled to open in November and the rest in spring/summer of 2022. The apartments are large one- and two-bedroom.

The complex will be 100% smoke free! Smoke-free policies are important to owners and renters. Smoke-free apartments are safer for children and for all others, especially anyone with respiratory issues. Smoke-free complexes are much safer from fire. And smoke-free apartments are free from the huge expense of cleanup once a smoker moves out. Smoke-free complexes are a good thing for our community.

Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County applauds this build and its addition to the growing list of smoke-free apartments in North Platte. Congratulations to Victory Village on Lakeview!

Sandee Kroon

Community Connections Tobacco Free Lincoln County Coalition