Letter to the editor: Attorney General Doug Peterson’s record

This letter is in response to a story on the front page of the Sunday, Dec. 12, Telegraph by the Lincoln Journal Star, “State AG Doug Peterson won’t seek reelection.” Is it a story or a campaign ad? The story lists his notable lawsuits that he joined from 2014 to present. These suits against the Affordable Care Act, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program and joining a lawsuit raising questions of the integrity of the 2020 presidential election. These were all failed suits. Someone had to pay for these suits. I would rather have an AG who won suits, which were notable. Maybe it’s time for him to retire, or run for governor.