Letter to the editor: Avocado launching a waste

I read the article about the “inaugural National Avocado Launching Championship” happening on May 21. With over 200,000 people in Nebraska who suffer from food insecurity, how can the Visitors Bureau justify the waste of food?

Plus or minus $1,000 will be spent to buy the 400 avocados, and $12,600 will be handed out as prizes to the winners. How much additional money will be spent on the expenses for this championship? Wouldn’t it be much more productive for the city to donate the $13,600 to the local food pantries? I don’t think those who will go without food on May 21 will think very highly of the National Avocado Launching Championship contest.