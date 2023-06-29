Merrick Garland must follow the Stalin method of show me the man, I will show you the crime. The attorney general and Jack Smith think a civil matter can be twisted into a felony even if you have to dust off a 1917 act.

President Joe Biden had documents in what four locations? I wonder when the indictment or raids will happen. I forgot we have a two-tiered justice system, so it is OK to take money from China, the Ukraine, Romania, Moscow and whereever. Is that a threat to national security? China money is said to be tied to their spy system naturally.

The woke movement should become the Awake movement. The FBI, IRS and the DOJ are weaponized unless you are a Dem, then you can get a sweet deal. The average person would get jail; Hunter Biden gets misdemeanors! Get out of jail free please.

Dems want the green deal. It has failed in Europe.

Dems are good at spending money (borrowed from China) or printing more. They give tickets for border crossers and green deals. They have allowed China to gain influence all over the globe, and now Cuba. Check how JFK handled that with Russia.

Biden is also trying another Iran deal bypassing Congress. Bad idea to allow them nuclear power.

Awake before it's too late, America!

Dennis Beavers, Cozad