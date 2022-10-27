Letter to the Editor: Back Tegtmeier, Wilmot in election races

Election Day is coming fast — Nov. 8! Please support and vote for Elizabeth Tegtmeier. She is a very common-sense person who is motivated to do what is right for Nebraska school-age children. She will guide the Nebraska State Board of Education to make common sense out of the turmoil that the current board has put us in. It is time for a change, and Elizabeth is the change that we need!
Also, Kathy Wilmot needs your vote to serve us on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. She will work to use taxpayer dollars responsibly, and she will help guide the Board of Regents to make good choices for the future of all Nebraskans.
Terry L. Jessen, rural Oshkosh