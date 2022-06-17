Letter to the editor: Bad guys will always find ways to get guns

Wow! Sen. Tom Brewer’s column (“Taking away rights won’t stop shootings,” June 11) on the politics of taking guns away from good, honest America citizens. Wow! He said it exactly like the silent majority feels.

The bad guys will always find a way to get a gun, no matter how many laws you pass. There are so many other ways to protect our children in school. The bad guys know that schools are a “gun-free zone” and no one inside will stop them.

If the gun haters have their way, then eventually all of America will be a “gun-free zone” and then the bad guys will be celebrating, knowing that every house on the block is unprotected with only a ball bat to stop them.

Yeah, the bad guys are really looking forward to more gun laws. Politics as usual!

Gary Sierks

North Platte