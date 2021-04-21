Letter to the editor: Beef plant was good for Schuyler

Before I moved to North Platte, I lived and worked for 12 years at Schuyler. On the edge of town was a very large beef packing plant. I do not recall any major problems that this plant caused to that town of about 5,000 people. I’m sure that they may have had some challenges, but overall the plant was very good for that small community. Based on my experience at that time. I’m not concerned about a similar plant near my home in southeast North Platte. Overall I think it is a very good fit for us.