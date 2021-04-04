Letter to the editor: Beef plant would be ‘nightmare’ for NP

On the proposed beef processing plant (slaughter plant): The rezoning of this wildlife land and sewage ground must be tabled for a year while the people of North Platte have an opportunity to do research. The rezoning will start the first step for it to be given to Sustainable Beef. It will be forced on our great town.

The land they want to put it on is lagoon. Take a shovel out there and dig 2 feet down and there is water. It will have problems supporting that weight. They are flowering the benefits to North Platte. It will cost taxpayers years to recoup the costs. New four-lane highway for one.

Take a drive to Lexington and go into the parking lot and drive behind the plant. Sickening and the smell is beyond horrible. I was there when it went in and it was small, and it grew so fast in the 30 years. We used to go to the fairgrounds at night with horses, but the police warned us not to.

If they are going to force this on North Platte, let the people vote on it and put it in a location miles from our town. Take the drive to Lexington and see for yourself and go behind the plant. They are telling us half the truth. Go to the meeting on Tuesday and stop this first step to force this nightmare on our town. The only ones profiting from this will be the investors and the illegals.

Dee Fugate

North Platte