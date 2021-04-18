 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Beef plant would drive people away from NP
A smelly, nasty meat processing plant in North Platte is ludicrous. Drive to Lexington — the town stinks like nasty stockyards and burning carcass. The smell will make you vomit. Downtown is a pit. People born there no longer want to live there.

Flood us with people — how about the 5,000 of us who will leave. I love this town, its peace, and the air is fresh. I would never want to stay or build here with a stockyard and plant burning carcass. We don’t need this type of business here. It’s literally bull s--- to build it here.

Irene Ridgway

North Platte

