Letter to the editor: Being mascot no honor for Native Americans

I wish those of you opposed to renaming Indian mascots would have known Nahatabaa Nacona, a young Navajo girl who came to North Platte Community College from a reservation in Arizona on a basketball scholarship.

“Baa” was intelligent, dedicated and soft-spoken — until the subject of giving school mascots Indian names came up. Strongly offended, she wrote a research paper on the history of the practice, arguing it was demeaning, hoping to convince her fellow students.

And Baa would be the first to politely tell you — having written her paper — that defending your point by insulting and name-calling those who disagree with you only reflects on your character and the weakness of your argument. It would definitely result in a poor grade on the paper.

Naming a town, county, state or area for the original Native American people can be an honorable tribute. To name a mascot is not, however well intended. Would anyone do it today? No.

One wonders what the basketball teams from Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, think when they play teams such as the McCook College “Indians.” For those of you opposed to change, do you think those young Indian men and women feel honored to be their basketball opponents’ “mascots”?