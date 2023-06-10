The opinion piece by Ben Shapiro in Thursday’s Telegraph seems more than usually bizarre. Mr. Shapiro seems to equate treating people equally under the law as somehow revolutionary. And he’s right, of course. Treating people, even people who do not conform to the two sexes-two heterosexual-parents-only population, as equals under the law sounds exactly like what the framers of the U.S. Constitution were aiming to achieve. Slavery was once one of the “durable societal norms” that Mr. Shapiro wants to maintain. As was the prohibition of women voting. As was the segregation of black Americans and Native Americans and marriage as ownership of women. “Durable societal norms” change. And should. That is why this country was formed in the first place. I am frankly more concerned about the repressive abridgment of human rights than I am of a feared change in sexual openness.