Letter to the editor: ‘Benefits promised never happen’

North Platte does need new industry, but a packing plant is not the answer. Community safety should be the first priority. They will bring a supposed 850 jobs that never quite meet the promises made. The jobs will be coming at a time when our borders are being overrun and crime is at an all-time high.

Lexington is a prime example of what will happen. The packing plant will only benefit the meatpacking corporate heads while costing our citizens their safety. Rents will go up and the quality of our schools will decline. We can’t as a community support a large influx of workers and their families. I love North Platte because it is a safe and friendly small town. The spin for the facility has already started. The benefits promised never happen.