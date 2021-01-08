Letter to the Editor: Best president in 40 years

My dictionary defines treason as “violation of allegiance toward one’s country.” Just saying.

An award won by cheating is no honor at all. Anyone that knows about the cheating and does nothing to make it right is just as dishonorable.

There has been nothing fair about this election. It’s a federal election — the rules should be the same in every state. How hard is that to figure out?

Forty years ago, I started praying for a business person and not a politician to be our president. We endured a bunch of losers and then (thank you, God) we were blessed with President Trump. He has gotten more done in four years that was good for the USA than was done in the previous 40 years.

Regarding the virus — doesn’t anyone remember that President Trump wanted to handle it and all the governors started to whine so after three days he said they were in charge? How is that working out?

When was the last time we saw a soldier’s body, draped in a flag, being brought home? Forever, right? Again, thank you, President Trump.

Our beautiful first lady, Melania Trump, received little attention from the media. She didn’t need it; she is absolutely the classiest first lady ever.