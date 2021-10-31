Letter to the editor: Biden didn’t cause supply chain crisis

In Rep. Adrian Smith’s Oct. 22 email, he wrote: “It’s alarming to see half-built, new farm equipment sitting idle, car dealerships vacant, and store shelves empty, but this is the harsh reality behind President Biden’s current supply chain crisis.” It’s easy to blame somebody else, Congressman. Smith has had 23 years on the taxpayer’s dime to make a difference!

Smith wants workers to get back to work because he believes that “people just don’t want to work,” you know, because of those pandemic checks. Well, Smith and President Trump didn’t take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously enough! Folks don’t want to get sick at work from COVID-19 and then contaminate family members, or worse, die from it.

How much of this supply chain meltdown can be contributed to the slowdown at the warehouses and with the shippers because of COVID-19. Then briefly this past summer, Union Pacific and BNSF decided not to take any cargo from the entire West Coast because of terminal congestion in the East, which added to the congestion. This brought back memories of the 1990s merger between UPRR and SPRR, when a couple of rail yards were closed and there was no place to store rail cars. It took years to straighten out.