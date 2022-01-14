Letter to the editor: Biden ‘dismantling our country’

Since President Joe Biden took office a year ago, he has been on a path of dismantling our country. His poll numbers are in the toilet and he can barely put together a coherent sentence. So what is left to do? Pass a voting rights bill.

This bill would allow voting two weeks before Election Day, and on Election Day no ID is required and voters in line must be allowed food and drink. Also, one week after Election Day is allowed for counting the votes. Can you say one-party rule forever.

Biden’s Justice Department is putting together a domestic terrorist division to go after parents who want to have a voice in what their kids are being taught and anyone who wants to protest what their government is doing. First Amendment rights gone.

There are still people in jail from last year’s Jan. 6 protest — not insurrection. So far there has not been a fair investigation into FBI plants, BLM and antifa all trying to incite a riot. Meanwhile real criminals are turned loose every day to keep committing crimes like running down and killing innocent people watching a Christmas parade.