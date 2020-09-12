How odd, Ron Holscher (letter to the editor, Sept. 6), that you have completely overlooked all the lies and vile things said about President Trump and his supporters by those who are for Biden, including the Democratic National Committee that provides the talking points for the far left news media that trashes Trump 24/7.
Please don’t forget about all the rioters, looters, arsonists and murderers being given a pass by Biden supporters and Kamala Harris, who endorsed a bail fund for those who are arrested, to which Biden staff members donated. Flying a Trump flag that you find offensive pales in comparison to that.
Trump supporters are not stupid or mean-spirited, nor are we mind-numbed robots who can’t think for themselves. We can clearly see what would happen under a socialist Biden presidency. Everyone does need to show up at the polls in person if possible on Nov. 3 to cast your vote to save our republic; then we can talk about healing for all lives.
Ruth Swoboda
Paxton
