Letter to the editor: Biden 'systematically destroying our country'

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech was one hour and two minutes. It could have been over in two seconds if he told the truth — we’re screwed. He has been systematically destroying our country over the last 13 months, and because he is so weak and feckless he has enabled Putin to attack Ukraine.

By ending our energy independence, we are now not only dependent on OPEC but on Russian oil as well. This is helping to fund the war in Ukraine.

From his total mishandling of COVID-19 to inflation, the war in Ukraine, $113 a barrel for oil and the horrible withdrawal from Afghanistan — Biden and his “handlers” have blood on their hands. Remember in the 2022 election not just an “R” by a name but a true conservative who will hold Biden and his socialist party accountable.

Ruth Swoboda

Paxton