Letter to the editor: Biden wants to save lives; why not unborn?

I just listened to President Joe Biden trying to pass a gun control bill, as he said it would save lives. Yet he approves abortion that takes the lives of unborn babies. According to the Bible, taking a life is murder. It also is the law of our land.

The way I interpret the Bible is that life begins at conception. In Jeremiah 1:5, God tells Jeremiah, “Before you were formed in the womb I knew you, before you were born.” Luke 1:41 tells us that Elizabeth was pregnant with John and when she learned that Mary, the mother of Jesus, was pregnant with Jesus, the baby leaped in her womb. This proves that there is life in the womb before the baby is born.

I know that President Biden is concerned about lives. Then why isn’t he concerned about life in the mother’s womb?

I know that the laws of the land are getting more lenient, but the laws of God never change. Hebrews 13:8.

Bud Warner

North Platte