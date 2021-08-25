 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Big Red over red, white and blue?
0 comments

Letter to the editor: Big Red over red, white and blue?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the Editor

As I was driving west on Front Road, something was amiss. The Golden Spike Tower was not flying the American flag. It was replaced with a Husker flag. I’m a Husker fan, but not above being an American patriot.

I stopped in to get a clarification. I was informed the Husker flag was in support of the Ronald McDonald House, a worthwhile cause. I questioned why both flags couldn’t fly. Well, the Golden Spike has an American flag smaller than the Husker flag so they chose not to fly it as that would be disrespectful. I agree. However, American flags come in a wide range of sizes. We shouldn’t have to choose. Buy a larger flag.

Monica Cooper

North Platte

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News