Letter to the editor: Big Red over red, white and blue?

As I was driving west on Front Road, something was amiss. The Golden Spike Tower was not flying the American flag. It was replaced with a Husker flag. I’m a Husker fan, but not above being an American patriot.

I stopped in to get a clarification. I was informed the Husker flag was in support of the Ronald McDonald House, a worthwhile cause. I questioned why both flags couldn’t fly. Well, the Golden Spike has an American flag smaller than the Husker flag so they chose not to fly it as that would be disrespectful. I agree. However, American flags come in a wide range of sizes. We shouldn’t have to choose. Buy a larger flag.