Letter to the editor: ‘Biggest issue is the lives of all our citizens’

In response to Hope Hunt (letter to editor, Jan. 18): I feel labeling Project 21 as “divisive” is an unfair stereotype, and let’s be real, BLM is what it says.
The divide between liberals and conservative seems to be widening; they’ll never agree, but should remain civil. Martin Luther King’s goal can be attained.
Let’s cut to the chase: The
biggest issue is the lives of all our citizens.
The evil trio of China, Russia and North Korea threaten not only Ukraine and Taiwan, but American lives. COVID-19 is killing people every second. Should not China be held responsible for what was done? What has the Biden administration done to limit our country’s dependence on them? The trio does not respect Biden at all. Kim Jong Un is back to his old tricks. Putin and the Chinese Communist Party are ready to act. We must be ready!
I hope and pray America can survive and not self-destruct.
Dennis Beavers
Cozad