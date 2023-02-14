There are two big issues developing. The lesser one will be the fight over raising the debt limit. The Republicans will fight to the end to get cuts. Should we budget a billion dollars to African nations to go green?
The Dems and the media will say Social Security and other benefits won't be paid if a deadlock develops. Hopefully a reasonable compromise will be reached.
The biggest problem is China. They have gotten away with too much too long. It is obvious the Dem mascot, Joe Biden, is soft on them as seen with the spy balloon. Chinese nationals crossing the border is up 800%.They are here for no good reason. Have these illegals been questioned? The solution is to close the border!
We know fentanyl, COVID, trade defects, land purchases, TikTok and a million other issues are caused by China. The Dems, Pentagon and citizens better wake up before we end up in a world of hurt.
Many feel Biden is not only compromised but not mentally there even considering his age. Dr. Ronny Jackson (who tested Trump) is concerned how Joe walks and talks, though sometimes it appears he had several Red Bulls. A full disclosure of his complete physical and mental state is necessary for national security. Of course, the Dems won't and even resist the House on every inquiry about the Bidens.
The bottom line is that Green Dealers and swamp liberals need to face reality: The biggest threat to America is China, not climate change. The budget should be set accordingly. One could think the CCP will act sooner than later on Taiwan. Perhaps the U.S. is in their war plans too.