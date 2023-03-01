Bill in Senate would increase prescription costs

Nebraska has been lucky to have strong legislators representing our state, always working to support a more robust economy. Our lawmakers understand the best thing for our economy is limited government intervention allowing free market forces to drive down costs for Americans. Unfortunately, recent legislation in Washington threatens our open market and will inevitably cost Americans more for prescription drugs.

S. 127, the Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act, is a detriment to our free market by giving the dangerous Federal Trade Commission the power to ban basic business operations of pharmacy benefit companies. The practices the FTC would prohibit are the very actions that help pharmacy benefits save patients money on prescription drugs.

These savings result in over $1,000 per person every year. S. 127 will raise prescription drug costs for Nebraska patients and families. So many of us rely on pharmacy benefits to help secure savings, and this would undermine these benefits.

The last thing we need is a federal agency getting involved with common business dealings, especially an out-of-control agency like the FTC. Ike Brannon, a senior fellow at the Jack Kemp Foundation, said, “Rather than focus on consumer well being, the FTC’s proposed interventions are intended first and foremost to reduce the market power of PBMs, even though one outcome from doing so would be increased costs of prescription drugs for health-care plans and their members.”

Nebraskans are counting on our legislators in Washington to oppose S. 127 and protect our sacred enterprise that works best when we allow natural, free market forces to work to drive down costs.

Mary Lou Isom, Mullen

Ukraine aid shows ‘America last’ to Biden

Thanks to Santa JoBama, it’s Christmas again in Ukraine. President Biden delivered another half-billion dollars in person to the grifter Zelenskyy. Part of this American taxpayer gift is to be used for food, shelter, drinking water and Ukrainian pensions and their form of Social Security so people can have something in their pockets. Biden and his handlers have always been America last, but this really gives new meaning to that policy — just ask the people of East Palestine, Ohio.

Ruth Swoboda, Paxton