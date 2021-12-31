Letter to the editor: Black farmers faced extra obstacle

A recent letter to the Telegraph took issue with an Associated Press report stating the USDA “picked winners and losers” in doling out more than $32 billion in direct payments to farmers.
Those 2020 checks were cover for former President Trump’s trade war with China. Trump’s “art of the deal” with China created higher tariffs, crashed ag exports and commodity prices, and increased farm bankruptcies.
The Telegraph letter writer compared the lopsided farm payments favoring red states with the Biden administration’s wanting to help farmers of color who historically were denied farm loans.
“Is that not picking winners and losers?” the writer asked. “Or is it that I have been educated by the wrong people to be able to see the hypocrisy.”
The answer is “yes.” In that same Telegraph, the Focus section featured the difficulties of early Nebraska homesteading. It included the early Black settlement of DeWitty. Black homesteaders failed for many of the same reasons white homesteaders failed, with an added obstacle.
“It wasn’t easy to get a loan as a Black man in Nebraska in the early 20th century,” Matthew Hansen wrote. Nor did that change. For decades, Black farmers were excluded from federal farm programs — systemic discrimination the USDA acknowledged in 1981.
In 1983, Republican President Ronald Reagan dismantled the civil rights office of the USDA and nothing was done.
Did you learn about that in your history classes? No. And if Republicans get their way, you never will, because knowing that truth would be “racial discrimination.”
Linda Deeds
North Platte