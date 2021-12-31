Letter to the editor: Black farmers faced extra obstacle

A recent letter to the Telegraph took issue with an Associated Press report stating the USDA “picked winners and losers” in doling out more than $32 billion in direct payments to farmers.

Those 2020 checks were cover for former President Trump’s trade war with China. Trump’s “art of the deal” with China created higher tariffs, crashed ag exports and commodity prices, and increased farm bankruptcies.

The Telegraph letter writer compared the lopsided farm payments favoring red states with the Biden administration’s wanting to help farmers of color who historically were denied farm loans.

“Is that not picking winners and losers?” the writer asked. “Or is it that I have been educated by the wrong people to be able to see the hypocrisy.”

The answer is “yes.” In that same Telegraph, the Focus section featured the difficulties of early Nebraska homesteading. It included the early Black settlement of DeWitty. Black homesteaders failed for many of the same reasons white homesteaders failed, with an added obstacle.