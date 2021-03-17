Letter to the editor: Blizzard visits on anniversary of 2019's 'bomb cyclone'

It is times like these that truly test me, that make me wonder at my choice of agriculture life in this state. It is the two year anniversary, to the date, of the March bomb cyclone that ravaged western Nebraska and began a spring of hell that most Nebraskans will remember all their lives. Two years later, and I am staring out my window at another blizzard, another potentially epic snowstorm.

Following nearly an inch of rain, snow began falling at about 7 a.m. Sunday morning, MDT. As of 10:30 a.m., we have a good 3 inches of snow now on top of mud and rain from yesterday. We are in the thick of calving out our heavy heifers, 175 that we had artificially inseminated and synchronized with 68 now left to calve. We currently have 42 newborn calves in the barns, with the older calves sheltered as much as possible behind windbreaks. The heavies are checked at least every hour during the blizzard and, if showing signs of calving, moved into the barns where they can calve warm and dry. The corrals are snow slush over mud, and wading and sliding around through the muck is an obstacle all in itself. We currently are without power which adds to the challenges.