Letter to the editor: Blocking North Platte's growth is 'imprudent'

Blocking growth is ‘imprudent’

The plan for putting an issue on the ballot so the people could decide if they wanted to expand opportunities in North Platte for health and recreation by updating the Recreation Center and Cody Pool seemed like a no-brainer. Let the people decide — seems fair. Then members of the City Council decided they knew better than we the people, so would not let it get the supermajority needed to put it on the ballot.

One councilperson now calls it “imprudent.” What is imprudent is the way this council has constantly been a problem in trying to grow the North Platte area.

If you are not in favor of growth, there are plenty of stagnant places to move to, but North Platte is poised for some great things if we handle them properly and we the people would sincerely appreciate it if you would figure it out and get on board or at least get out of the way.

Hopefully, imprudent people and their colleagues have a short shelf life trying to stifle North Platte. Start looking for quality replacements now, North Platte!

Brian Phares, North Platte

