Letter to the editor: Blooms gone

Please don’t pick if flowers aren’t yours!

We’ve been watching our little one-stem rose as it grew — so excited for a bloom and two buds. Someone snapped them off and took them away. We are so sad.

Mickie Scoville

North Platte

