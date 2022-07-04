Letter to the editor: Blooms gone

Please don’t pick if flowers aren’t yours!
We’ve been watching our little one-stem rose as it grew — so excited for a bloom and two buds. Someone snapped them off and took them away. We are so sad.
Mickie Scoville
North Platte
