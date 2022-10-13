Letter to the Editor: Board of Ed rep must stand against inappropriate material

Tegtmeier will fight ‘unhealthy’ school material

I support public education and our great teachers. My kids love school, and I am incredibly happy with the quality public education they are receiving.

I do not support the Nebraska Department of Education and State Board of Education and their desire to teach our kids, going from kindergarten up to seventh grades, about names of genitalia, gender identity, sexual orientation, hormone blockers and a*** sex.

Those topics were outlined in Draft 1 of the health standards. Our local schools are excellent, but I am highly concerned about those in the upper echelons of education in Nebraska.

I emailed my SBOE representative, Robin Stevens, asking where he stood on the health standards. He replied, “I’ve been asked that question about ‘where I stand.’ I’ll tell you what I’ve told all others. When the State Board receives a final copy of the proposed Health Education Standard that is ready to be debated and voted on, you will know ‘where I stand.’”

While I understand and appreciate his willingness to listen to his constituents, I need a SBOE representative who is willing and able to speak up against this completely inappropriate material being pushed upon our kids.

At no point during the SBOE meetings have I witnessed Mr. Stevens oppose the health standards. He voted against halting their development. He attacked concerned citizens in a letter to the editor.

I strongly support Elizabeth Tegtmeier for the SBOE. She has taken a firm stand to protect our kids from unhealthy material, advocates for local control and has a vision for addressing teacher shortages and increasing student proficiency in core subjects. I hope you will join me in voting for Elizabeth Tegtmeier this November.

Jennifer Thomas,

North Platte