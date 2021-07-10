Letter to the editor: Boswell wrong to use daughter to seek judges’ sympathy

Bailey Boswell pleaded, “For my daughter’s sake, please don’t take my life” (Telegraph, July 3). She has PTSD, depression — a lot of people have this and don’t do what she did.

Where was that concern for her daughter when the state took her child away? Boswell refused a rehabilitation plan.

It’s wrong and disgusting of Boswell to use her daughter to try to gain sympathy from the judges.

So now, Boswell is claiming she was a “victim” of her so-called “sugar daddy,” Aubrey Trail.

This is bull! Hopefully the judges will see through her lies and manipulation and give her her just punishment.

The only true victims are her daughter and Sydney Loofe.

Someday Bailey Boswell and Augrey Trail will have to answer to a judge higher than the ones here.

Debra Athey

Gothenburg