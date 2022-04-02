Letter to the editor: Bravo to ‘Anastasia’ cast and crew

I recently attended the play “Anastasia” performed by North Platte high school students (and two young children). It was absolutely fantastic! Everyone went above and beyond performing: the actors, actresses, stage hands, music, director, assistant director. Songs were great and the solo dancer was incredible.

The costumes were absolutely amazing. The program handed out was so well done also.

I wish they could perform again so people that were not able to come could see it. I would go again.

Congratulations to everyone involved in this great production.

Patti Harkreader

North Platte