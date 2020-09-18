Letter to the Editor: Brunch, other events help keep museum open

Brunch will be served outdoors at the Lincoln County Historical Museum this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The all-you-can-eat meal costs $7 for ages 16 and older, $4 for ages 6 to 15 and free for ages 5 and younger. The cost of the meal entitles attendees to visit the museum’s indoor displays plus access to all the village buildings, most of which will have open doors. Golf carts are available.
Fundraisers like this and the popular Corn Feed in August help defray the yearly budget expenses at the museum. Only Director Jim Griffin and one half-time secretary receive wages. Volunteers cover every other aspect of running the museum. Volunteers performing major and minor repairs help the museum sustain itself. A small fee is charged at the door, but it is never enough to cover utilities and the many maintenance expenses.
Many years ago, the Lincoln County commissioners voted not to include the museum in the yearly budget. The museum gets no direct funding from the Lincoln County taxpayers! The museum competes for grants from the Visitors Bureau as other local attractions do. This leaves the director and the Museum Board members to get creative to raise additional funds.
In recent years the museum added a spooky nighttime Halloween adventure with MPPC student-athletes sharing the “take” of the entrance fee. Then a new idea led to a very popular decorated drive-thru Christmas village, sponsored by local businesses and nonprofits on the weekends leading up to Christmas. Donations can be put in a special drop box as visiting carloads exit.
Most recently, professional photographer Don Milroy donated all of the photos and negatives from his treasured Brown-Harano collection that can now be reproduced without infringing on copyrights. The public can call the museum and, for a donation, pick up photos of loved ones and special events in their lives. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down the whole process over the last few months, but on two afternoons a week, volunteers will help distribute packets that have been requested a few days ahead of time. Call 308-534-5640 for more information.
Tia McGuire
North Platte
