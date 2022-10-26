Letter to the Editor: Bruns has 'genuine conservative values'

To residents of Nebraska Legislative District 42 — Lincoln, Thomas, Hooker, McPherson, Logan and (part of) Perkins counties: I urge you to support and vote for Chris Bruns as your Nebraska state legislator. Chris has true and genuine conservative values. He will listen and act for the concerns of District 42 and Chris will do his best to protect the rights given to us by the Nebraska state and U.S. constitutions. Chris' legislative priorities are to make District 42 economically strong, keeping us unburdened by overreaching government regulations, and to continue to make our local economy thrive. On Nov. 8, vote for Chris Bruns, your TRUE conservative!