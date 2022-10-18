Letter to the Editor: Bruns has shown leadership, vision

As the November election fast approaches, I encourage the citizens of District 42 to join me in supporting Chris Bruns and cast your vote for Chris to represent us in the Nebraska Legislature.

As a colleague on the County Board of Commissioners, Chris has demonstrated great leadership and vision for promoting economic growth and expanding job opportunities for Lincoln County and the entire region.

In 2021, while serving as board chairman, I appointed Chris to be our representative on the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. board. Since that time and now in the present day, Chris continues to lead on the DEVCO organization, tirelessly promoting industry with the establishment of the Hershey Industrial Park, the first step for historic expansion of jobs and financial opportunities for our citizens.

Chris has a unique perspective of the challenges at the county level for managing limited resources while still providing essential services. He knows firsthand how decisions made in the Legislature impact local government with unfunded mandates. Chris will be a voice to champion the abatement of such legislation that burdens various local political subdivisions to fund the capricious wants of various spendthrift state senators.

Kent C. Weems, Stapleton