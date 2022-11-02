Letter to the Editor: Bruns 'not a true fiscal conservative'

Bruns is ‘not a true fiscal conservative’

I would like to express my concerns about one of our District 42 legislative candidates. As many know, I was once a candidate in this race, and during that time, I did diligent research on my opponents. The character of Chris Bruns has been of concern to me since the beginning.

The Lincoln County commissioners recently voted to give themselves a 34% raise, meaning they make nearly as much annually as a first-year teacher. Tell me, does that seem right for a weekly meeting? Also of concern, County Chairman Bruns has been endorsed by Sheriff Jerome Kramer, who also received a nice raise by the commissioners: 21% to be exact.

Many know of the dislike I have expressed for Mike Jacobson. The biggest reason for that was his financial success, but what I have realized is that having money and/or being a successful business owner does not inherently make you a bad person when you use that blessing to bless others.

Mike Jacobson and NebraskaLand Bank for years have been generous to our community. I’ve witnessed Mike make a personal donation to a local group without any form of recognition at all. I appreciate that Mike Jacobson doesn’t need the title or financial support in his legislative career. He’s already found success without either. Although we have our differences, I do respect that.

I can’t say the same for Chris Bruns. Chris has shown us his true colors. He’s not a true fiscal conservative. He’s swayed by money, and he changes his rhetoric based on the room he’s in and who’s holding the checkbook. We can’t trust Chris Bruns. He doesn’t even feel the need to finish his elected position he’s in now.

Brenda Fourtner, Maxwell