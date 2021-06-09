Letter to the editor: Bullying is GOP’s preferred tactic lately

There have been so many recent letters to the editor and news reports that have fueled my already smoldering anger that I have a need to respond to some of them.

First, the Nebraska Republican Party’s censure of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse. I’m a Democrat and do not agree with a lot of what Sasse says albeit he says it well. His strikingly correct characterization of the GOP’s response to Donald Trump and his encouragement of the insurrection has led to his party’s censure. He has been muted. We have heard nothing since his censure. But that does not seem enough for the bloodthirsty Nebraska Republicans. They want to oust him from the Senate. Sasse demonstrates the ability to think. He also has demonstrated ethics and integrity, values one would think the party believes in. He was brave enough to say that the would-be emperor had no clothes and has received banishment for such honesty.

Second, state Sen. Mike Groene’s assertion that niceness and “core values” cannot coexist is deeply flawed. He praises his tough-guy posture and seems to believe that bullying is the way to govern. Many dictators feel the same. It seems to me that nice and effective go together much more productively than bullying in a democracy, but bullying is his party’s preferred tactic lately.