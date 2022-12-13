 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Businesses thanked for not selling alcohol to minors

The Nebraska State Patrol conducted random alcohol compliance checks at 12 local alcohol establishments last month in Lincoln County. Community Connections would like to thank the nine businesses who passed the compliance check for not selling alcohol to minors. Research suggests strong enforcement helps to reduce underage drinking. We are hopeful that next time, Lincoln County will be at 100% compliance.

Thank You: Brothers Tavern, Caseys No. 1914, The Cedar Room, House Bar, Kwik Stop No. 3, Luigi’s Italian Restaurant, Platte Bar, Skyline Liquors, Szechuan Famous Food and Sushi Bar.

Chandler Dulin, substance abuse prevention system coordinator, Community Connections

