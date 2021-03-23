Letter to the editor: Can sewer plant handle the load?

I hope the city officials give a lot of thought and research before approving it. The location for the sewer plant was chosen so we would have the lagoons for backup if the plant broke down. Those sewer lagoons are very necessary backups for our sewer plant. If it would break down it would take all of the lagoons to handle all of the sewage even for a short time. The Corps of Engineers would not allow any of it to go directly into the river. The sewage from that meat processing plant could amount to almost as much as produced in all of North Platte. Would our present sewage plant be large enough to handle the added load? There is no land close enough to build a new lagoon system and the cost would be astronomical.