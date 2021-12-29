Letter to the editor: Canteen story reprint rekindles memories

I must respond to the Canteen history from Dec. 23, 1944 (reprinted in Saturday’s Telegraph). The photograph rekindled my memory centers; as a new Navy serviceman, I was on assignment from the Great Lakes Navy Center to the Sand Point Naval Aviation Base at Seattle, Washington. Our train stopped for 10 or 15 minutes at North Platte.

We service members were ushered into the Depot; there the Canteen ladies served us with fresh coffee, sandwiches and pies. Soon the train whistle was blowing to reboard.

We were all so overwhelmed by our good fortune we experienced, I forgot all about my birthday. Almost 70 years later, one of the Canteen ladies heard of this and brought me a birthday cake to my home and family!

Through my work history I was assigned to North Platte for the state of Nebraska. After retirement I began volunteering at the historical museum, served on the board and eventually as superintendent, where we got reacquainted with several of the original Canteen ladies.

The museum has been keeping the Canteen story alive as is the Fox Theatre lately with the Canteen Festival a week back at the downtown Canteen District.

At 96 years, most of my friends and memories are beautiful history.