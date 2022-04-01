Letter to the Editor: Canteen volunteers deserve honor

I read the article by your publication on March 24 in regard to the North Platte Canteen.

I purchased a book entitled “Once Upon a Town” by Bob Greene about 20 years ago and have been interested in the Canteen and its purpose. It certainly shows what the people of the Midwest are made of. A fantastic article and a fantastic book.

I was surprised and pleased to know that U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer’s mother was one of those volunteers. I have been in and around North Platte many times and always look for posters and reminders of the Canteen. In fact, a member of my family has lived in and around the North Platte area, namely Jerry L. Woodruff, DVM.

I grew up 9 miles east of Beaver City in Furnas County. I was drafted at age 18 and headed for the invasion of Japan when the first atomic bomb was dropped.

I plan to write to U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse and U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith and ask them to vote for the Congressional Gold Medal to be housed in the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

I surely hope I can influence others to write in regard to the Canteen, its volunteers and the thousands of service personnel who passed through North Platte.

Thank you folks for an outstanding article. Perhaps it will appear in papers throughout the state and others.

I am hoping to be able to visit the museum in the future again.

Gayle Woodruff

Kearney