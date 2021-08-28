Letter to the editor: Caregivers for people with disabilities deserve a pay raise

The COVID-19 pandemic has punctuated the crisis in care in this country, but for people with disabilities and their families, this crisis was decades in the making. Pre-pandemic there was a nationwide shortage of direct care workers, those who support people with disabilities in their homes and communities. For people with disabilities, those direct care workers make all the difference between a life in the community, and a life without opportunity.

But their wages on average are less than $12 an hour and there is more than 50 percent turnover annually, making it difficult to provide continuity in services and threatening the quality of care.

This important workforce, disproportionately women of color, does critical tasks to support people with disabilities to engage with their community, work and be healthy. Direct care workers do everything from helping with personal hygiene to supporting employment, and yet their value is not reflected in wages.