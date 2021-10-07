Letter to the editor: CASA needs volunteers to be voices for kids

Do you have a few hours each month to help the children in our community who have been removed from their home because of abuse or neglect? These children, who range in age from newborn to 18, need a voice to advocate for them.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Lincoln County is a nonprofit organization whose mission it is to train advocates to be the voice of these children. All kids in Lincoln County deserve to have a safe, healthy place to live and be loved.

The need is great and has increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently there are 50 children in Lincoln County waiting for an advocate to be their voice. I am writing today to appeal to people who care about kids to consider volunteering their time as a CASA advocate.

To learn more about how you can help kids in Lincoln County, call the Lincoln County CASA office at 308-520-0577.

You can have a lasting, positive effect on a child’s life by becoming a CASA advocate.

Becky Manning

Lincoln County CASA board member

North Platte