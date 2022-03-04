Letter to the editor: Catholic Food Pantry grateful for local support

The volunteers of the North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry would like to thank our very generous local civic organizations, foundations, businesses and individuals for their ongoing support of our pantry. We can never thank you all enough for the level of local, home-town support we have enjoyed over the years. We are grateful to our local Kiwanis Club chapters and the Elks Lodge No. 985 for their fund-raising efforts on behalf of all of the food pantries in our community. We are also very thankful for the support of local business owners such as Lonnie Parsons, Gary Suhr and Tim O’Connor. We would also like to thank Phelp’s Family Dentistry, Curves and both the Catholic Schools and the North Platte Public Schools for organizing food drives on our behalf each year. Thank you also to Eric Seacrest and Ginger Ady of the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation for organizing the Giving Day fundraising event each year. Last but not least, we are very appreciative of our corporate donors, Walmart retail store, Walmart Distribution Center and PepsiCo.