As a long time member of the Nebraska Diplomats, it was unfortunate I was not able to attend our annual awards banquet this past week, where North Plate was named Nebraska Diplomats Inc. Community of the Year.

For those of you that may not already know, the Nebraska Diplomats is a statewide organization focusing on economic development, much as our North Plate/Lincoln County Chamber and Development Corporation does on a local level.

North Platte and Lincoln County have been blessed with a recent economic boom for our businesses and industries unlike any we have seen since the early ’70s, when a young Bob Phares was serving as the Mayor of North Platte.

This economic resurgence doesn't just happen overnight, but is the result of many years of working very hard to plant, water and help mature the seed of "economic growth," not only in our county, but throughout the state.

It requires the tireless dedication of many groups and individuals.

Here are a few that come to mind; our local Chamber and Development Corporation with Gary Pearson as our current CEO, District 42 Sen. Mike Jacobson who has served many roles in economic development before serving in the Legislature, the City of North Platte with Mayor Brandon Kelliher and a group of committed city council members, the Lincoln County commissioners with Jerry Woodruff as the current board chairman, the State of Nebraska Department of Economic Development and current director K.C. Belitz, and also a very important partner often over looked is the Nebraska Public Power District and CEO Tom Kent.

NPPD and their development department have been an important partner in both local and state wide projects throughout the years. Others that also have a role to play are our partners in public education and Great Plains Health.

This is by no means a complete list, but just a few of the individuals and groups necessary to make positive things happen in our community.

I want to personally thank each and every one of those that helped make North Platte Community of the Year possible. I am proud to call North Platte and Lincoln County home!

Joe Hewgley

Lincoln County commissioner, District No. 1