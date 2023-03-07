Our mom, Colleen Reutzel, moved into Azria Health Centennial Park in 2014. Choosing a facility for your loved one is never easy; every care facility has positives and, it seems, more negatives. No one wants a loved one in a care facility, and they will never live up to your standard service of care. The Reutzel family could not have been more wrong.

Toward the end of life for Mom, they moved her into hospice. We could not have better care. Not only for our mother but our entire large family. It was a difficult time for everyone, including the staff. The staff of Azria Health was Mom's family too.

I want to thank Nolan, the director. He made sure we had everything we needed to be comfortable. Thank you to the maintenance, laundry and the dietary staff for trying their best to make foods that Mom may eat. Our van driver, Mary, and mom’s hairdresser, Boni. The therapy department, which is amazing, and the activities department. The nursing staff, in our opinion, is professional, hardworking, loving and so kind. They put in long hours, unappreciated hours and always short staffed. They always have time for a hug, an ear to listen to or a shoulder to cry on.

Our opinion is Azria Health Centennial Park gives excellent care and should be recognized as the No. 1 facility in Lincoln County.

We cannot thank the staff at Azria Health enough for your love, kindness and most of all your sincere love for our mom and the family.

Doris Howard, North Platte