Letter to the editor: Changing names erases history

Cindy Cochran’s letter to the editor April 9 made me think a little about what a change in the name of the Ogallala Indians could snowball into. So we must also change the name of our town, named after an Indian tribe. How about Omaha, Sioux City, Arapahoe, Broken Bow, Red Cloud, Pawnee City and Ponca for starters? And how about the Dakotas? These are just a few I can think of at the moment. All change their names because you think it is disrespectful to some great people. To me, it seems a little disrespectful to the proud, brave people that had towns named for them. Why? Because they were being disrespected? I think it is a compliment to have something, especially a town or a town mascot, named after you.

Indians are proud, spiritual fighters. They fought for their land, tried to adapt to reservation life and won by building casinos on their land. That is a win to me. Most Native Americans I know are proud of their heritage and not “psychologically harmed” by being reminded of their birthright. As all people should be. It is difficult to remember that in this age of “diversity.” I hope you are proud of your heritage and fight for its place in this mixed-up country. Each of us should be. Please try to reconsider your thoughts about Ogallala Indians. They are proud and only respect our Native American culture.