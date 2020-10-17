Letter to the Editor: Choose candidates who support workers

Railroad unions are in contract talks with the carriers. Are union members and their families willing to give up better pay and benefits by voting for candidates that don’t support workers and their families? Ask your union treasurer for a copy of the fringe benefit package that unions have negotiated for their members. Then ask yourself what a Trump Presidential Emergency Board will do to your work rules, wages and benefits? The railroads may ask for the elimination of conductor and engineer positions as they did in 1991 with the elimination of brakemen’s positions. Another benefit the railroads are asking union members to pay a lot more for is health care coverage.