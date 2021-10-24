Letter to the editor: City needs to address stray cat problem

There is a stray cat problem in North Platte, which desperately needs to be addressed. It seems a double standard that any loose dog will be collected by Animal Control, but stray cats are allowed to prowl around without any effort being made to control them.

The problem with stray cats in our neighborhood is exacerbated by a woman who drives up every day with enormous bags of food to feed these cats, creating a large colony of feral cats. The problem is that these cats are filthy and carry fleas; then the fleas they shed into our yard adopt our dogs as hosts and create misery for them. I have had conversations with local animal control officers about the problem with feeding stray cats, and they are in complete agreement that this is a bad practice which only makes the problem worse by colonizing them to a food source. It seems the reasoning for limiting collection by animal control to dogs and not to cats is that dogs may display aggressive behavior, but the problem with the diseases stray cats carry is also pernicious.